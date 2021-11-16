Navjot Sidhu-Charanjit Channi dispute reflects failure of the Congress, says MoS Som Prakash

The persistent dispute between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reflects the failure of the Congress party, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash on Tuesday. "For the first time, we have seen that the CM says something and the party chief says something else and terms the CM's decisions as a lollipop. It shows how Congress is failing," he said while talking to ANI.

Prakash said that Sidhu was right in targeting the Chief Minister for failing to fill up job vacancies in the state. "Sidhu is absolutely right here. In 2017, jobs were promised to everyone by Congress. However, they have not been provided. Nothing will happen, nothing is being done except making false promises. It is being tried that people are misguided but people are more aware and knows what is right and wrong. The government should look into the issue accordingly," he said.

The Punjab Congress Chief has been targeting his own government recently over different issues. Earlier, Sidhu had attacked the Channi government for not being able to fill up job vacancies in the state. He had questioned the government why it had failed to fill up one lakh job vacancies in the state.

Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government and had urged them to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He had also pointed out in his tweets that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50 per cent of the state's GDP. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Today, Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50 per cent of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Let's not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi and party worker demands a solution, because there's #PunjabBeyond2022 #HaqiqatPunjabDi"

Som Prakash also welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many decisions in the interest of Punjab and Punjabis. "We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and we will welcome it. It was a matter of faith of crores of devotees and PM took this decision valuing the sentiments of devotees. PM has taken a lot of decisions in the interest of Punjab and Punjabis, be it forming an SIT to punish the ones guilty for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and putting them behind bars or to allow the entry of blacklisted foreign nationals again," he said.

The minister asserted that whenever Punjab raised a demand, Modi fulfilled them keeping the interests of Punjab in mind. "We thank him for that," he added. In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. (ANI)

