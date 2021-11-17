U.S. NTSB closes probe into fatal Tesla 2020 California crash
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday said it had closed an investigation into a fatal August 2020 Tesla crash in Saratoga, California without taking any action.
The NTSB said the driver was operating the 2019 Tesla Model 3 with the driver assistance system Autopilot engaged but was manually pressing the accelerator pedal causing the vehicle to go into override mode when it struck the rear of a minivan. The Tesla then struck a truck at a high rate of speed and caught fire resulting in fatal injuries to the Tesla driver and passenger.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit
California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit
California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation
California farm town lurches from no water to polluted water
Southwest Airlines pilot cited in California mask assault