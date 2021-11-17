Left Menu

Congress Amritsar MP thanks central govt for reopening Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 06:50 IST
Congress Amritsar MP thanks central govt for reopening Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla talks to ANI in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader and MP from Amritsar, Gurjit Singh Aujla on Tuesday thanked the central government for reopening Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday. "Kartarpur Sahib corridor was closed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Now that the corona is almost over, we all demanded that the corridor should be reopened because Prakash Parv is coming and then all the Sikh devotees would want to go there. We thank the central government for reopening it," said Aujla.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. The movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and was inaugurated in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

