Maha: Man injured in firing

A 49-year-old man was injured when two motorcycle-borne men shot him near a mosque in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night on Manor Road, an official said. The victim, identified as Javed Lulania, is undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, he added.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known immediately.

