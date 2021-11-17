Left Menu

Maha: Man injured in firing

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on Manor Road, an official said. The victim, identified as Javed Lulania, is undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, he added.A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known immediately.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-11-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 08:52 IST
Maha: Man injured in firing
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old man was injured when two motorcycle-borne men shot him near a mosque in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night on Manor Road, an official said. The victim, identified as Javed Lulania, is undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, he added.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021