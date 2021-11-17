Left Menu

Two held for trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:13 IST
Two held for trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

A man and his female friend under the influence of alcohol forcibly tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They were arrested after registration of an FIR, the police said.

Both of them work in a salon, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021