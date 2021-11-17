CAIT approaches NCB seeking probe into alleged use of Amazon's platform to source marijuana

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said it has approached the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking a probe into the alleged use of e-commerce major Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana. When contacted, Amazon India said it is currently investigating the issue. ''The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws," an Amazon India Spokesperson said. On Saturday, an online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, according to an official. The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which received two-thirds of the profits generated, as per the official.

Evidence is being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions, the official added. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sent a communication on Wednesday to Director, Narcotics Control Bureau urging him to take immediate cognisance of the matter. ''Amazon's involvement in illegal activities to hurt India must not go unnoticed and an investigation must be initiated under NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. He claimed that Amazon has contravened Section 20(b) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act that says "produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-state, exports inter-State or uses cannabis, shall be punishable".

