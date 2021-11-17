Ghana economy expected to grow 5.8% in 2022, says finance minister
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:06 IST
Ghana's economy is expected to grow 5.8% in 2022, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said while presenting the 2022 budget in parliament on Wednesday.
