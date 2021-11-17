Left Menu

Kartarpur Sangharsh Committee expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah for re-opening of Kartarpur corridor

A delegation of Sri Kartarpur Langha Sangharsh Committee from Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a great decision of re-opening of Kartarpur corridor, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara. Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Sri Kartarpur Langha Sangharsh Committee from Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a great decision of re-opening of Kartarpur corridor, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs. "The delegation submitted a memorandum thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the great decision of re-opening of Kartarpur corridor," the statement said.

Further, the delegation also met the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura in New Delhi, it added. In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-opened the Kartarpur corridor from today which was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, a jatha of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and other Gurudwaras through the Kartarpur corridor. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

