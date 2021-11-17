Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IPS level

The Odisha government Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the rank of five senior IPS officers, a notification issued by the Home Department said.

Senior IPS officer Binyanand Jha was transferred and posted as OSD (officer on special duty), in the Home Department. He is working as ADGP, OHRC (Odisha Human Rights Cell).

Pranabindu Acharya, at present Additional DG of Police, Railway and Coastal Security, was transferred and posted as ADGP, OHRC.

Sudhanshu Sarangi who is at present OSD, Home Department was transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Railway and Coastal Security, the notification said. Shefeen Ahmed K was transferred and posted as IGP, Fire Service, and Home Guard. He is at present IGP, Technical.

L. Divya V, at present SP of CID-Crime Branch, was transferred and posted as SP, Dhenkanal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)