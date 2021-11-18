Left Menu

IAF helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:09 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday, according to sources. As per sources, all the crew members and pilots are safe.

The helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place. The sources further informed that a court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

