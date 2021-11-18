IAF helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday, according to sources. As per sources, all the crew members and pilots are safe.

The helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place. The sources further informed that a court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident. (ANI)

