UK to hold public inquiry into woman's Novichok poisoning

Britain is to hold a public inquiry into the Novichok nerve agent poisoning of a woman near Salisbury in 2018, the government announced on Thursday.

"This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers they need," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

