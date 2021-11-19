Left Menu

Macron: discussed Belarus border situation with Poland, must keep pressure on Lukashenko

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Thursday the Belarus border situation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and added Europe had to keep up pressure on Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 02:00 IST
Macron: discussed Belarus border situation with Poland, must keep pressure on Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Thursday the Belarus border situation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and added Europe had to keep up pressure on Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack that could cool a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation.

The European Commission and Germany rejected a proposal by Belarus that European Union countries take in 2,000 of the migrants currently on its territory, however, and the United States accused Minsk of making migrants "pawns in its efforts to be disruptive", signalling the tensions with the West were far from over. Thousands of migrants had been trapped in freezing woods at the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021