China downgrades its diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan issue
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 09:20 IST
China has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said in a statement that the country decided to take the move after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office in that country earlier this month.
China on Sunday expressed "strong dissatisfaction" over Lithuania's move, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement