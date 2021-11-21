Left Menu

Kerala CM thanks Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning six-lane highway work on NH-66

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the six-lane highway work of Kodungallur to Edapally on the NH-66 stretch.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:10 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the six-lane highway work of Kodungallur to Edapally on the NH-66 stretch. The Kerala Chief Minister's remarks came after the government sanctioned the widening of a 25-km stretch to a six-lane highway at a cost of Rs 3,465.82 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

"Thank you @nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India for sanctioning the 6-Laning work from Kodungallur to Edapally section of NH-66 (Old 17) with a budget of Rs 3465.82 Cr on HAM under Bharatmala Pariyojana," said Vijayan in a tweet today. In July, the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) had invited bids from contractors for developing the stretch within 2.5 years. (ANI)

