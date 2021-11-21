Kerala CM thanks Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning six-lane highway work on NH-66

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the six-lane highway work of Kodungallur to Edapally on the NH-66 stretch. The Kerala Chief Minister's remarks came after the government sanctioned the widening of a 25-km stretch to a six-lane highway at a cost of Rs 3,465.82 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

"Thank you @nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India for sanctioning the 6-Laning work from Kodungallur to Edapally section of NH-66 (Old 17) with a budget of Rs 3465.82 Cr on HAM under Bharatmala Pariyojana," said Vijayan in a tweet today. In July, the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) had invited bids from contractors for developing the stretch within 2.5 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)