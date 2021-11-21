Left Menu

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, hurt 4

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:01 IST
Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, hurt 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli police after he killed one Israeli and wounded four others near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site Sunday, police said.

Police said the violence took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021