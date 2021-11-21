Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Panchayat imposes fine for bootlegging, gambling

PTI | Durg | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:39 IST
A panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has decided to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on those indulging in bootlegging and gambling as well as give a reward of Rs 11,000 to people who provide information about these vices, an official said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken by Mahuda panchayat, which falls in Amleshwar police station limits, in Patan janpad here, he added.

''After Dussehra, illegal liquor business and gambling had increased. Therefore, we took this decision as even complaints to the police were in vain,'' said sarpanch Manoj Kumar Sahu.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anant Kumar Sahu said action was being on the basis of complaints.

