Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says
Two people from the group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday, without giving further details.
The 16 Americans and one Canadian https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-has-seen-proof-life-some-kidnapped-missionaries-haiti-official-says-2021-11-05, including five children, were abducted in October after visiting an orphanage. The incident has highlighted Haiti's dire kidnapping problem https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/descent-into-hell-kidnapping-explosion-terrorizes-haiti-2021-04-26, which has worsened amid economic and political crises and escalating violence.
