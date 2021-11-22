Vedas Cure introduces a unique Ayurvedic composition product for treating Anaemia and deficiency of Haemoglobin

Vedas Cure, an online Ayurvedic treatment center headquartered in Noida, has introduced the Ayurvedic composition product named 'Haemo-Glanemia Care', effective for patients suffering from Anaemia, deficiency of Haemoglobin and Iron, and also useful in treating patients suffering from Thalassemia. The Ayurvedic composition helps in building natural blood in the body and meets the deficiency of Haemoglobin. Anaemia is closely associated with low Haemoglobin levels, which makes the patients feel tired, and can also lead to breathing problems. The medical expert's team at Vedas Cure found out that a large number of women are suffering from conditions leading to deficiency of blood that gives rise to fatigue, deficiency of iron, and difficulty in conceiving too. For women, normal Haemoglobin by medical experts is typically defined as a level of more than 12.0 gram/100 ml, and in men, Haemoglobin should be of more than 13.5 gram/100 ml. The composition of Haemo-Glanemia Care is not only effective in treating regular Anaemia but also in Thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, where the patients suffering has fewer haemoglobin levels than normal. The experts at Vedas Cure advised taking 2-5 gms of Haemo-Glanemia Care, twice a day after meals with lukewarm water. The Ayurvedic composition consists of natural herbs like Giloy, Chirayata, Wheatgrass, Radish seed, Tulsi Patra, Amla, Arjun Chaal, Dalchini, Mulethi, Lal Chandan, Shatavari, Gulab Pushpa, Brahmi, Nagkesar, Ashok Chaal, Bichhu Boti, Bhumi Amla, Punarnava, Sarphonka, Lauh Bhasma, and Mandoor Bhasm. The deficiency of Haemoglobin, condition of Anaemia, and deficiency of iron are interlinked to each other. Enough Haemoglobin in the body enables red blood cells to carry oxygen effectively around the body. A body with a low level of Haemoglobin & iron also suffers from lower levels in oxygen production. Vikas Chawla, Founder & Director, Vedas Cure, elaborated upon the reason behind bringing Haemo-Glanemia Care and said, ''Lack of RBCs, condition of Anaemia and deficiency of Haemoglobin are commonly occurring diseases nowadays in women. Lack of adequate blood in a female can cause major health issues like difficulty in conceiving, infertility. For such conditions Vedas Cure has other special products like Preg-Infert Care, however, addressing the root cause of inadequate blood production which can have a major impact on nutritional levels must be addressed via Haemo-Glanemia Care.'' About Vedas Cure: Vedas Cure is a revolution in the field of medical science with a mission to provide the best ever possible health care services. The name itself explains that the noble initiative has been blended with modern as well as traditional ayurvedic treatment and approach to healing humankind. Vedas Cure's key strength is its product formulation and selection of high-quality natural herbs to alleviate the disease to its entire extent. With over 40 years of experience in product development and formulation, Vedas Cure has cured all kinds of patients suffering from different diseases in the most cost-effective, gentle, and natural way.

