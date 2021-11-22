EXCLUSIVE-Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:32 IST
Uber's delivery and takeout unit has partnered with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, marking the ride-hailing company's first foray into the business, a company spokesperson said. Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now. Its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told media https://cnb.cx/3HL1R5I in April the company will definitely consider delivering cannabis when the legal coast is clear in the U.S.

