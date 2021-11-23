Left Menu

Mumbai: Two, including Nigerian, held for cheating senior citizen with COVID-19 vaccine raw material deal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:48 IST
A Nigerian national and one more person have been held for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs 12.85 lakh by promising attractive returns on investment into a business to provide raw material for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, a Mumbai cyber police official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by the senior citizen with central region cyber police station on October 27, he had received an email from the accused, who posed as London-based manufacturers of a COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

''The duo told the victim they were looking for an agent to source raw material for the vaccine from India. He was promised 60 per cent commission. The victim was asked to deposit Rs 12.85 lakh in various accounts, which he did. The duo then stopped all contact with the victim, who realised he had been duped,'' the official informed.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nigerian national Patrick Eneugwe Chukulube (34), currently staying in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, and Kharghar resident Muzammil Pawaskar (26), he said.

''We have seized nine mobile phones, two SIM cards, a passport with a fake name, from them. We believe they have cheated more people using this modus operandi. They have also cheated a Chennai-based woman of Rs 20 lakh in this manner. We are probing,'' the official said.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

