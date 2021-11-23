Jon Batiste leads Grammy nominations with 11; Justin Bieber gets eight

Jazz musician Jon Batiste led nominations on Tuesday for the Grammy Awards with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R.

Batiste and Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, organizers said.

The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31.

