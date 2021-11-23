U.S. set to remove Colombia rebel group FARC from terrorism list -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has decided to remove the Colombian rebel group FARC from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, five years after the rebels signed a peace agreement with Bogota, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
U.S. officials could announce the delisting of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by the Spanish acronym FARC, as soon as Tuesday, one of the sources told Reuters. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter flags U.S. lawmaker's video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy
Russia, US understand need for Putin-Biden summit, no date set: Kremlin
Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week-person briefed on the matter
EXCLUSIVE-Biden plans in-person summit with Trudeau, Lopez Obrador on Nov. 18 -source
Biden administration announces plan to accelerate infrastructure investments: White House