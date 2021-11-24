Left Menu

Sudan PM Hamdok says he discussed with the military ending violence against protesters -Al Arabiya

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:28 IST
Sudan PM Hamdok says he discussed with the military ending violence against protesters -Al Arabiya
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok told Saudi-owned television Al Arabiya on Tuesday that he asked the military to put an end to violence against protesters. The military's power grab on Oct. 25 triggered mass demonstrations, and medics aligned with the protest movement say security forces have killed 41 civilians in increasingly violent crackdowns.

Hamdok added he expects the new government to be formed within two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021