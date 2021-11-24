Security increased in Tripura ahead of local body polls

The Tripura Police on Tuesday said that an "adequate" arrangement of personnel has been made to conduct free and fair local body elections which is going to be held on November 25. Elections are slated to be held in 644 polling stations across six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Tripura Director General of Police VS Yadav, in a press statement, said that out of 644 polling stations, 370 have been placed in the 'A Category' and 274 in the 'B Category'. Depending on the sensitivity of the polling booths, four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel would be deployed in 'Category A' polling stations and four armed police personnel in 'Category B' booths. Five TSR personnel will be on duty in all 'Category A' polling stations in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

"Two sections of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the command of one Gazetted officer has been deployed at strong room and government Press. The fixed guard has been deployed in all the offices of Returning Officers. Personal Security Officers have been provided with all the Returning Officers. Escort and Personal Security have been provided with all the observers," the police statement said. "After the directions of Supreme Court of India, additional 15 sections of CRPF are also being provided for the Agartala Municipal Elections and outside," the police statement reads.

The police further said that so far action was taken against 88 "trouble mongers" while 244 "vulnerable hamlets" have been identified in the state and round the clock fixed picket/vehicular mobile/foot patrolling as per ground requirement are being maintained. It also said a special drive has been launched for the execution of pending warrants. A total of 161 pending warrants have been executed while 433 preventive arrests have been made so far after the declaration of Municipal Elections.

Specific cases under the appropriate section of law have been registered in all the reported incidents of political violence. So far 57 political cases have been registered after the declaration of the Municipal Election. As preventive action 63 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of law after the declaration of Municipal Elections," it added. The Police further added that Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been formed in the districts to deal with any emergency situation. A total of 123 checkpoints have been made functional in the districts for 24x7 surveillance, it said.

DGP Yadav also called upon all eligible voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly. (ANI)

