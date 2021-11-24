Left Menu

Three including MBBS student arrested for selling banned Indian-made foreign liquor in Bihar's Vaishali

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an MBBS student, for allegedly selling banned Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

ANI | Vaishali (Bihar) | Updated: 24-11-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 10:31 IST
Three including MBBS student arrested for selling banned Indian-made foreign liquor in Bihar's Vaishali
Raghav Dayal, SDPO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an MBBS student, for allegedly selling banned Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The police recovered 300 bottles of IMFL from their houses. The police have arrested Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant.

Raghav Dayal, SDPO Sadar, said, "Vikas Singh, his entire family and a tenant were involved in selling banned liquor in the state. We have recovered 300 bottles of liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021