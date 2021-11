Polish PM to meet Germany's Merkel and Britain's Johnson, says Polish deputy minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Reuters.

Morawiecki will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss the Belarus migrant crisis and European energy security, a Polish government spokesman said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)