UP: Woman raped in moving car, 1 arrested

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a moving car while they were travelling from Agra, police said on Thursday. However, her condition is now stable, a senior police officer said.The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused accompanied the woman to Agra for her to appear in a sub-inspector recruitment exam.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-11-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 00:17 IST
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a moving car while they were travelling from Agra, police said on Thursday. A day after the incident, the woman allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming poison. However, her condition is now stable, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused accompanied the woman to Agra for her to appear in a sub-inspector recruitment exam. She was allegedly raped while returning, he said.

The accused then dropped the victim in the outskirts of Kosi Kalan area of Mathura. The main accused was arrested on Thursday, while his accomplice is still on the run, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

Both the accused, who are 22-25 years old, belong to Manpur village of Palwal in Haryana. Two teams have been formed to nab the absconder, he said. According to police, Tejveer had met the victim through social media and won her confidence. On the basis of an FIR filed by the brother of the woman, a medical examination was conducted and her statement under section 161 of the Indian Penal Code was recorded, police said. The car used in the incident has been seized.

