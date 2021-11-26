Left Menu

Indonesia investments could suffer over new jobs law ruling

A court ruling in Indonesia against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said on Friday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo's drive to boost investment and reduce the economy's reliance on consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:28 IST
Indonesia investments could suffer over new jobs law ruling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A court ruling in Indonesia against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said on Friday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo's drive to boost investment and reduce the economy's reliance on consumption. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to make amendments to the legislation within two years, citing procedural flaws in the way it was handled. The government said it will comply.

Indonesia had touted the law to try to lure foreign investors, citing related structural changes in the Indonesian economy that have seen measures introduced to relax labor rules, reduce red tape, and speed up permitting. "It cannot be ruled out that some investment decisions or corporate actions could be delayed as legal experts dissect the implications of this court ruling," Helmi Arman, an economist with Citibank said in a client note.

The deadline of late 2023 for the amendments was just before a general election in 2024, he noted, a period when lawmakers might be distracted. The government says regulations derived from the new law will remain in effect.

Although the ruling cited procedural flaws and rejected complaints from unions about certain articles of the law, it is still possible the substance may change, said Tarumanagara University law expert Ahmad Redi. Redi said it the government and parliament might even have to restart the entire process.

"The court in the ruling ordered to improve public participation in the amendment process, so if the public demands certain changes in the material, the substance could change," Redi said. Jokowi, as the president is known, is keen for investment to be the main pillar of Indonesia's resource-rich economy, especially in the downstream industry.

Household consumption accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021