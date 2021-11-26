Left Menu

Murder convict evading arrest held in kidnapping case: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:26 IST
Murder convict evading arrest held in kidnapping case: Police
  • Country:
  • India

An STF steam of Noida police has nabbed a murder convict evading his arrest since the pronouncement of his conviction, police said on Friday.

The Noida STF, in the coordination of a Ghaziabad’s Crime Branch team, arrested Piyush Tyagi alias Amit Sharma alias Om Sharma after an exchange of fire in the Raj Nagar Extension area here in which the accused also suffered a bullet wound in his leg, police said.

On a tip-off that a man involved in a recent abduction of a motorcycle mechanic from the Tilla More area in Ghaziabad would be passing through that area, the police had set up a checkpoint in the area, STF’s Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra said.

He said Tyagi arrived there on a motorcycle driven by someone else but on being asked by the police to stop, he opened fire following which the police too retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury in his leg, the ASP said.

He was admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment, Mishra said, adding Tyagi, a resident of Madan Khadar area near Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi was involved in abducting motorcycle mechanic Amit Kumar from Gagan Vihar in Tilla More police station area for ransom.

Tyagi had committed the abduction with two others, Jasbir alias Kaloo and Yogesh, who were arrested on November 11 from Hindan River Bridge near Farukh Nagar town, while travelling in a car along with Tyagi and the abducted mechanic on that day but had managed to escape.

Tyagi and his two accomplices were travelling in the car in search of a safe place to keep the motor mechanic in their captivity when his two accomplices were arrested and the mechanic was rescued, he said.

On his arrest, Tyagi confessed to the police that he had also killed a doctor in the Modi Nagar area and was convicted a court in 2016, the ASP said, adding that Tyagi, however, was not present in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement and never surrendered before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021