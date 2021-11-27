Left Menu

Cabinet, health secretaries to attend meet on COVID-19 chaired by PM Modi today

Top officials including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:34 IST
Cabinet, health secretaries to attend meet on COVID-19 chaired by PM Modi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top officials including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination in the country. The meeting will commence at 10:30 am.

Along with the Cabinet Secretary Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul will also attend the meeting. India reported 8,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry.

As many as 465 people succumbed to the COIVD-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,67,933. With 10,967 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries stand at 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019. Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021