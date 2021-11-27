Left Menu

US State Sec Blinken tensed over Ethiopia military escalation, calls for urgent negotiations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-11-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 11:29 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasised the need to urgently move to negotiations," Ned Price said in a statement late on Friday.

Price released the statement after a phone call between Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Blinken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

