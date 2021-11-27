SKM's scheduled march to Parliament on Nov 29 postponed

Samyukta Kisan Morcha's scheduled march to the Parliament on November 29 has been postponed, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday. Tikait said, that SKM has given time till December 4 to the government to listen to the farmer's demands.

"That (SKM's scheduled march to the Parliament on November 29) has been postponed. We have given time to the Central government until December 4 to think. Committee will take its further decision on December 4," Tikait said. The farmers protesting against farm laws have postponed the tractor rally scheduled on November 29, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29." A tractor rally was scheduled on November 29 to the Parliament to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. The first day of the winter session of the Parliament will commence on November 29.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

