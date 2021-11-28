Left Menu

2 hand grenades recovered in Bathinda

They moved back and fled, police said.However, a bag fell down from the motorcycle, they said and added that two hand grenades, wrapped in a piece of cloth, were found in the hand bag.Police said they were looking for the suspects.

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:12 IST
2 hand grenades recovered in Bathinda
Two grenades were found in a hand bag, which was dropped by two motorcycle-borne men when they spotted a police team here, police said on Sunday.

The team was checking vehicles near the Ring Road Bypass here, they said.

On seeing the policemen, the men, who were on a motorcycle that did not have a number plate, panicked. They moved back and fled, police said.

However, a bag fell down from the motorcycle, they said and added that two hand grenades, wrapped in a piece of cloth, were found in the hand bag.

Police said they were looking for the suspects. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act, said police, adding that investigation was underway.

