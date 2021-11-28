Left Menu

France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:33 IST
  • France

France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Speaking after a meeting with his German, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Sunday, Darmanin said Britain had to assume responsibility by making itself less economically attractive for illegal migrants.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency had agreed on Sunday to provide a plane from Dec. 1 to monitor France's northern coastline, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

