BRIEF-U.S. HHS Secretary Becerra Spoke Today With South African Minister Of Health Phaahla

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. HHS SECRETARY XAVIER BECERRA SPOKE TODAY WITH SOUTH AFRICAN MINISTER OF HEALTH MATHUME JOSEPH PHAAHLA

* U.S. HHS SECRETARY PRAISED SOUTH AFRICA’S GOVERNMENT FOR ITS TRANSPARENCY IN SHARING INFORMATION ON OMICRON VARIANT - HHS STATEMENT

