France's Le Maire sees chance of compromise with Germany on EU fiscal rules

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:43 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he was convinced a compromise could be found with the new German government on European Union fiscal rules reform.

"I have no doubt that an agreement on the rules of the stability pact can be found," Le Maire told a news conference.

