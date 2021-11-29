Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal formally begin, Russia says
The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal met on Monday for the first time in five months, formally kicking off the seventh round of talks to revive the accord, the head of Russia's delegation Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.
The talks are being held for the first time with an Iranian delegation sent by hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected in June just before the talks were adjourned. They are effectively indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington since Iran refuses to meet face to face with U.S. envoys.
