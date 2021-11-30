Left Menu

White House says it wants Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal as indirect talks resume

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:03 IST
White House says it wants Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal as indirect talks resume
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. objective for Iran is to have the country return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal struck by former U.S. president Barack Obama, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran resumed in Vienna on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 agreement that had lifted sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran's atomic activities. He re-imposed debilitating sanctions, after which Tehran progressively expanded its nuclear work. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021