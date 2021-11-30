UAE approves Sputnik Light as universal booster shot against COVID-19 - RDIF
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:30 IST
The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot against COVID-19, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Tuesday.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik Light can be administered six months after the second dose of any other vaccine used in the United Arab Emirates.
