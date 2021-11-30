Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14
A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said. It wasnt immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said. The helicopter of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan -IFX
Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop escalation - Interfax
Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Armenia asks Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan amid reported border clash - TASS
France calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect cease-fire