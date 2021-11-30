Left Menu

Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14

A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said. It wasnt immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:56 IST
Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said. The helicopter of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021