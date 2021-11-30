NIA custody was most traumatic time of my life: Waze tells inquiry commission

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze on Tuesday told an inquiry commission here that the period during which he was in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case was the “most traumatic time” of his life.

He had signed various documents during this period “under duress”, he claimed.

Waze, currently being crossed-examined before the single-member commission, made the claim while responding to a question by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer.

The state government set up the Justice (retd) K U Chandiwal commission in March to probe former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

On Tuesday, Deshmukh, an NCP leader, also appeared before the commission.

The former home minister is in judicial custody since November 15 after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

After he was brought before the commission around 12 noon, Deshmukh's lawyer Anita Castellino moved an application seeking adjournment. She had instructions that the matter would be handled by a senior advocate. she said.

The commission granted adjournment till December 13 but imposed a cost of Rs 15,000, to be deposited in the ''Chief Minister's Relief Fund-Covid 19'' within a week.

But minutes later, Deshmukh and advocate Castellino requested that they be allowed to put a few questions to Sachin Waze.

The commission allowed the prayer as no objection was raised by lawyers of other sides.

To Castellino's question whether there was any kind of pressure on him or he faced uncomfortable situation while in the NIA's custody, Waze said, “Yes, of course.

“It was the most traumatic time in my life,” the dismissed police officer said. To another question, Waze said the NIA caused “harassment and humiliation” to him during the custody.

“I say the trauma is still there,” he added.

He also claimed that he signed various documents “under duress of the NIA authorities”.

Waze's cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.

Param Bir Singh, transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers including Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Singh's transfer followed Waze's arrest in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence `Antilia'.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.

