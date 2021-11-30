US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:31 IST
Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner.
At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jerome Powell
- Federal Reserve Chair
Advertisement