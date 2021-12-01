Left Menu

10 foreigners test positive for Covid in Vrindavan, 3 leave without informing: Officials

They also said the three foreigners disappeared from the ashram on Sunday itself without informing the health department or administrative officials, defying Covid guidelines. She said that the police have been informed about the three foreign nationals.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:16 IST
10 foreigners test positive for Covid in Vrindavan, 3 leave without informing: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 10 foreign devotees who had come to an ashram in Vrindavan here have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and three of them returned to their home countries without informing authorities here, officials said Wednesday. They also said the three foreigners disappeared from the ashram on Sunday itself without informing the health department or administrative officials, defying Covid guidelines. Coronavirus control room in-charge Bhudev Prasad Singh said the number of foreign nationals found infected with the disease in Vrindavan has gone up to 10 now.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rachna Gupta said that out of the 10 infected foreign nationals, three have gone home. She said that the police have been informed about the three foreign nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021