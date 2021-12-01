Left Menu

Cop held while taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:31 IST
An assistant sub-inspector was arrested while taking bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Ramveer Singh, posted at RBM Hospital police chowki, had demanded the bribe to remove names of family members of a person involved in a police case, the spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint of the person, police laid a trap and arrested Singh in the act of accepting the bribe.

He was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson said.

