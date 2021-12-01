Cop held while taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector was arrested while taking bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.
Accused Ramveer Singh, posted at RBM Hospital police chowki, had demanded the bribe to remove names of family members of a person involved in a police case, the spokesperson said.
Acting on the complaint of the person, police laid a trap and arrested Singh in the act of accepting the bribe.
He was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HM behind fall of Cong govt in MP, tried to do it in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Rajasthan's cabinet expansion delayed, nod awaited from Congress high command
Rajasthan cuts VAT to reduce fuel prices by up to Rs 5 per litre
Rajasthan legal service authority asks for report on vacancies, digital libraries in PwD schools
Online cheating racket busted, 5 held from Rajasthan