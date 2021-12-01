Cop held while taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An assistant sub-inspector was arrested while taking bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Ramveer Singh, posted at RBM Hospital police chowki, had demanded the bribe to remove names of family members of a person involved in a police case, the spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint of the person, police laid a trap and arrested Singh in the act of accepting the bribe.

He was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)