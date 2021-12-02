Biden says he supports Roe vs Wade amid top court debate on abortion rights
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he supports the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade when asked about the nation's top court considering the latest challenge to a woman's right to an abortion.
Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated support for upholding a restrictive Mississippi abortion law in a ruling that would undermine or outright overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing the procedure nationwide. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw)
