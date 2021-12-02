U.S. restricts dealings related to Belarusian sovereign debt -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:55 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed restrictions on dealings in new issuances of Belarusian sovereign debt and expanded sanctions on the country, targeting 20 individuals and 12 entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.
