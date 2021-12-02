Left Menu

Air pollution: War of words in SC between SG and SCBA prez

Every Time he makes a comment like this, said Singh, who was appearing for activist petitioners Aditya Dubey and Aman Banka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:07 IST
Air pollution: War of words in SC between SG and SCBA prez
  • Country:
  • India

A war of words broke out in the Supreme Court Thursday between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh during the hearing in the air pollution matter.

There was a heated exchange of words between them after Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that ''my only agenda is to reduce pollution and not to introduce private individuals.'' The Solicitor General's submission allegedly targeting two petitioners was protested by Singh, who said there is no agenda (on the part of petitioners) other than to reduce pollution. ''I take strong objection to the allegation that there is an agenda. The agenda is only pollution. He is saying there is an agenda. What nonsense is this? Is it proper for the Solicitor General to say this? Last time he said my petition is against Central Vista. Every Time he makes a comment like this,'' said Singh, who was appearing for activist petitioners Aditya Dubey and Aman Banka. The Solicitor General then said,'' Mr. Vikas Singh must remember he is not on the streets. Your lordships took a serious exception when similar word nonsense was used in the BCCI matter. Nonsense is not a permissible court word.'' The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana then intervened and said both are senior advocates and not engage in a war of words like this. ''Let the moment pass. Let's go to the substance,'' the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

During the hearing, Mehta submitted that strict action is being taken to control air pollution including fines on violators.

He said there are flying squads to conduct surprise inspections for violation of construction norms.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021