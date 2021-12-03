Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrest brother of film producer for seeking sexual favours from struggling actor

The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching and seeking sexual favours from a struggling female actor in exchange for getting her acting opportunities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:23 IST
Mumbai Police arrest brother of film producer for seeking sexual favours from struggling actor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching and seeking sexual favours from a struggling female actor in exchange for getting her acting opportunities. The man, identified as Swapnil Lokhande, has been arrested under Section 354 of the IPC Act by the Aarey Police.

According to the woman, whenever she used to object to his inappropriate behaviour the accused threatened with dire consequences. Based on the complaint from her, the man was arrested by the Aarey Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021