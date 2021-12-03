Left Menu

GST: Rs 12 cr Input Tax Credit fraud unearthed in Thane, 1 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:46 IST
The Thane commissionerate of Central Goods and Services Tax uncovered a Rs 12 crore Input Tax Credit fraud and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

An anti-evasion case was registered against a firm dealing with ferrous waste and scrap, a release from Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Thane, informed.

''An investigation has revealed the firm fraudulently obtained Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 12 crore without receiving goods or services in violation of the provisions of CGST Act, 2017. Searches were carried out in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad. The proprietor of the firm has been arrested,'' he said.

