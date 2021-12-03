Left Menu

Mathura: Three police personnel among five killed in accident

Five people, including three police personnel, were killed and three others injured when their car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here, an official said on Friday.They were going to Haryana from Madhya Pradesh to bring back a girl who was kidnapped earlier.While two police personnel and the driver died on the spot, the two others died in the hospital, SP Rural Shrish Chandra said.He said the accident took place when their car rammed into a divider and was broken into two parts.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:08 IST
Mathura: Three police personnel among five killed in accident
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including three police personnel, were killed and three others injured when their car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here, an official said on Friday.

They were going to Haryana from Madhya Pradesh to bring back a girl who was kidnapped earlier.

While two police personnel and the driver died on the spot, the two others died in the hospital, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the accident took place when their car rammed into a divider and was broken into two parts. At the time of the accident, they were going to Haryana’s Bahadurgarh to bring back the girl.

The dead have been identified as Head Constable Bhavani Singh, Constables Hira Devi and Kamlendra, driver Jagdish and Ravi. The condition of those injured in stable, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021