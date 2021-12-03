Mathura: Three police personnel among five killed in accident
Five people, including three police personnel, were killed and three others injured when their car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here, an official said on Friday.They were going to Haryana from Madhya Pradesh to bring back a girl who was kidnapped earlier.While two police personnel and the driver died on the spot, the two others died in the hospital, SP Rural Shrish Chandra said.He said the accident took place when their car rammed into a divider and was broken into two parts.
- Country:
- India
Five people, including three police personnel, were killed and three others injured when their car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here, an official said on Friday.
They were going to Haryana from Madhya Pradesh to bring back a girl who was kidnapped earlier.
While two police personnel and the driver died on the spot, the two others died in the hospital, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.
He said the accident took place when their car rammed into a divider and was broken into two parts. At the time of the accident, they were going to Haryana’s Bahadurgarh to bring back the girl.
The dead have been identified as Head Constable Bhavani Singh, Constables Hira Devi and Kamlendra, driver Jagdish and Ravi. The condition of those injured in stable, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Court directs Delhi Police to file status report in complaint against Haryana CM over 'provocative speeches'
Repeal of farm laws should be seen as gift from PM Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
HPSC deputy secretary, two others arrested by Haryana vigilance bureau
Farmers' protest: Court seeks status report from police on plea seeking FIR against Haryana CM
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates oxygen plant installed by Ebro India in Karnal